Fremont man accused of failure to register as a sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont man is accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Dominique L. Morton, 29, was taken into custody by Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11 a.m. Thursday after an investigation into multiple allegations that he was in violation of Indiana’s Sex and Violent Offender Registry law.

Morton moved from Howard County, Indiana back to Steuben County in July, and reportedly began residing at an address in the 400 block of East Michael Street in Fremont. He also was registered at an address that he was allegedly not living at in Angola while staying at the Fremont address.

Morton was booked into the Steuben County Jail facing two felony counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction.

Additional charges may be sought in the case, which is still under investigation.