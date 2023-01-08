Fremont man accused of attacking another man, ex-girlfriend

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont man is facing charges after he was accused of attacking another man and his ex-girlfriend on Friday afternoon.

Steuben County deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of South Pleasant Street in Fremont on a report of a battery causing serious injury at around 4:30 p.m. A woman called dispatch and said that her ex-boyfriend attacked a man earlier that morning around 10:30 a.m.

Fremont Police were called and requested assistance from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Officials determined through a preliminary investigation that Levi Lowell Pifer, 33, allegedly attacked a 39-year-old man inside the woman’s home before attacking her and fleeing.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital for treatment for injuries to his face. He was last reported in serious but stable condition. The woman was not injured in the incident.

The search for Pifer led officials to a home in the 6400 block of North CR 300 W in Jamestown Township. Officials were able to get in contact with Pifer’s mother at the home and then were able to call Pifer.

He was interviewed and taken into custody and booked into the Steuben County Jail. Pifer is facing one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of felony aggravated battery. Additional charges may be sought in the case.

The incident is still under investigation.