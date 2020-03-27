Fremont Community Schools employee tests positive for the coronavirus

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont Community Schools employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Steuben County Health Department announced Friday.

The patient is currently in an Allen County hospital.

Officials say they have been in communication with the superintendent of Fremont Community Schools and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Health officials want to remind faculty and families to stay at home, monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath, maintain six feet of social distancing and to frequently wash your hands.

For more information or questions, call the Steuben County Health Department at 260-668-1000 Ext. 1500. For coronavirus information and screening, call 260-667-5555.