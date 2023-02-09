Free skate day set for Feb. 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Headwaters Park ice skating rink will be having a free skate day on Sunday, February 19 from Noon to 6 p.m. thanks to a donation from Marcia and Grant Crawford.

The event is to honor the memory and community service of Dr. John Crawford, a physician and radiation oncologist in Fort Wayne. He was also a 20-year member of the Fort Wayne City Council.

Crawford sponsored legislation banning smoking indoors to make restaurants and public accommodations smoke-free. He also co-sponsored legislation providing funding and support to begin the Electric Works project in 2018. Crawford passed unexpectedly last summer.

This is the 20th season for the ice skating rink and it runs through Feb. 26.