Free legal advice to be offered statewide Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you need some free legal advice, Monday’s your day.

Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions can get a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” effort.

Consultations are in-person or through local county hotlines, and you can speak with a licensed attorney for 10 to 15 minutes to get answers on general legal questions, including bankruptcy, housing, child support, divorce, employment issues, and other topics.

The program is a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Find your local offering through this link.