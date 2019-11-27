Free Fare Saturdays return for Citilink

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citilink will once again have free fares on Saturdays starting November 30.

Routes on Saturdays will be free, with service running every hour from 7:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. through December 21.

This includes routes for shopping downtown, Georgetown, Southtown, Glenbrook or Jefferson Pointe.

You can also plan your trip using the trip planner on the Citilink website. The RouteWatch map or the RouteShout app includes real-time arrivals.

For more information on Free Fare Saturdays, visit the Citilink website.