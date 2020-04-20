Free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Ivy Tech this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health is running another free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Allen County this week.

Ivy Tech Community College’s Coliseum campus on N. Anthony Blvd. will test symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers, or those who live with one of those workers, as well as people who have COVID-19 symptoms and underlying medical conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

The testing will be from 9am to 6pm today through Wednesday, or while supplies last. One person per vehicle will be tested, and you must present a state-issued ID.

Drive-through testing is also being done in Gary, Greensburg, and Sellersburg this week.