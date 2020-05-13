Free COVID-19 testing in Fort Wayne this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Free drive-through COVID-19 testing is returning to Fort Wayne this week.

Kroger Health and the Allen County Department of Health will hold the testing from 8:30am to 5:30pm Thursday and Friday at the Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing on the south side of Fort Wayne.

You’ll have to register ahead of time at KrogerHealth.com/CovidTesting.

If organizers think you’re eligible, then you will get an email confirmation with more details. Results should be available within 72 hours of testing.

The first series of tests screened nearly 1900 people over a four-day period at Bishop Dwenger High School. Friday still has nearly 280 openings. Fewer than 90 remain on Thursday, as of the time this article was written.