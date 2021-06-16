Franke Park vandals burn playground equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are asking for help tracking down whoever set fire to some playground equipment in Franke Park over the weekend.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the park shortly after 5:30am Sunday for what they thought was a mulch fire, only to find the playground equipment had been burned, with some of it melting and collapsing in on itself.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says they’re working closely with police and arson investigators to find out who’s responsible.

If you have any information on what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867) or use the P3 Tips App.