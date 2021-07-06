Fourth of July Fireworks Almost Turns Deadly Downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Several people enjoying the city’s giant holiday fireworks exhibition were distracted by a dangerous situation when a car carrying fireworks caught fire and burned in the middle of Main Street.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, flames shot up and sounds of fireworks popping came from the vehicle, all while fireworks were shooting high into the air above the Indiana Michigan Power building a few blocks away.

Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor says passengers in the car escaped without serious injury. Crews have not yet found reason on why the fireworks ignited to begin with.