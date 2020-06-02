Fourth day of protests ends with zero arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For a fourth consecutive day, protesters came to the Allen County Courthouse to speak out against incidents of police brutality against black Americans. But for the first time since the protests began, there were zero arrests that followed.

Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News while officers remained ready, they weren’t needed.

“Protesters started to gather around 2pm today and peacefully left at 11pm after announcements that the courthouse park was closing. The Fort Wayne Police Department is grateful for everyone present and for their cooperation and peaceful protest.”

It was a welcome change of pace, after police arrested 29 people Friday night, 68 people Saturday night, and 10 Sunday night. There was no property damage reported, and no reports of protesters blocking traffic.

While WOWO News hasn’t received official confirmation, there are reports of a planned protest today at the Jefferson Pointe shopping center. Ownership tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they have made preparations, with windows being boarded up and at least one store announcing plans to temporarily close.