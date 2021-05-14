Four year old child killed after being struck by car in rural Adams County

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): A four year old Amish girl was struck by a car and killed in rural Adams County just after noon Friday.

Indiana State Police report that the crash happened at the intersection of US 27 and County Road 350 S just north of Berne when the girl ran into the path of a car being driven by an 82 year old Berne man. She was transported in critical condition to the hospital where she later died.

The girl had been at a wedding at a home on the northeast corner of the intersection and, along with two other children, were attempting to cross to a residence on the southwest corner where the reception was being held, when she ran into the path of the car and was struck.

The driver of the car is cooperating fully with investigators who say that impairment is not believed to be a factor.