Four people injured in crash involving FWFD truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Saturday early morning crash involving a Fort Wayne Fire Department Truck left four people injured.

It started around 1:37 A.M. when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the crash involved a Fort Wayne Fire Department fire truck and a passenger car.

Paramedics transported the driver of the car to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire truck had four passengers inside at the time of the crash. Three of the firefighters complained of pain. Two of the firefighters were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Information obtained early on in the investigation shows the fire truck was leaving Fire Station 12 on an emergency call when a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Anthony Boulevard at a high rate of speed hit the fire truck as it was exiting the fire station.

Investigators say speed and improper lane usage by the driver of the car appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.