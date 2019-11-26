Four injured in crash between ambulance and semi in Blackford County

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were injured Monday after a crash between an ambulance and semi in Blackford County.

Dispatch received several calls just after 10 a.m. reporting a crash between an IU Health LifeLine Ambulance and a semi truck at State Road 3 and CR 300 S.

Blackford County Sheriff’s deputies say the ambulance was transferring a patient from IU Health Blackford Community Hospital to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital when a semi going south on SR 3 slowed to make a left turn onto 300 S. The driver of the ambulance was also going south on SR 3 and tried to miss the turning semi, but struck the trailer.

The driver of the ambulance, two medics and the patient on board were all taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. As of Tuesday morning, they are still hospitalized. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.