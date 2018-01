FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were able to escape a Tuesday morning house fire in Fort Wayne.

Fire crews responded to the 5400 block of Decatur Road just before 10 a.m. Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the attic of the house when they arrived. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Two adults and two children were displaced from the home. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.