Four-drawer chest under recall for tipping hazard

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A four-drawer chest sold online by many major retailers is being recalled due to posing a serious hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says New York-based Hodedah Import Inc. is recalling its H14DR chests, which were sold by Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, and Overstock between July 2017 and April of this year for between $90 and $200.

The chests are unstable if not anchored to a wall and can tip over, which officials say could seriously hurt or kill children trapped underneath. Luckily, so far no injuries have been reported.

If you own one and it’s not anchored to a wall, immediately stop using it and put it in an area that kids can’t get to. The company will provide free anchoring kits or a full refund.

Call 855-463-3324 or email Recalls@Hodedah.com for full details on refunds or anchoring kits.