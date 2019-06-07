Four arrested following narcotics raid in Milford Thursday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were arrested in Milford Thursday after police received a complaint of someone using methamphetamine in front of children.

Following the complaint, police began a narcotics investigation for a home in the 100 block of Henry Street, and a search warrant was obtained.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police SWAT and NET 43 raided the home. This happened after police were able to verify that children were not in the house.

During the search, police found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, scales and ammunition.

Four people were arrested and face the following charges:

Jeffery Fisher , 33 of Milford Possession of Methamphetamine ($5,250 surety/cash bond) Possession of Paraphernalia Maintaining a Common Nuisance

, 33 of Milford Kali Ohman , 27 and listed as homeless Maintaining a Common Nuisance ($500 cash bond)

, 27 and listed as homeless Matthew Smiechowski , 25 of Elkhart Visiting a Common Nuisance ($450 cash bond)

, 25 of Elkhart Katelynd Landess , 23 of Mishawaka Maintaining a Common Nuisance ($500 cash bond)

, 23 of Mishawaka

All those arrested were transported to the Kosciusko County Jail.