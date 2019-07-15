Foundation pledges $1.5-million for Trine University expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Trine University is receiving $1.5-million for an $8.5-million expansion project.

The James Foundation, Inc. of Auburn pledged the funds, which will go toward expanding Fawick Hall, home to several of the university’s engineering departments.

The Journal Gazette reports the expansion will add both space and resources to Trine’s biomedical, chemical, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering programs, as well as design engineering technology.

The $8.5-million expansion will also house the university’s new School of Computing, which contains the software and computing and computer science and information technology departments.