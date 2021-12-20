Fosters sought for “rovernights” for shelter pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Humane Fort Wayne is hoping you can help a shelter pet be “Home for the Holidays,” at the very least temporarily.

Director Jessica Henry tells WOWO News they’re looking for people willing to act as fosters so shelter pets can be in a warm, comfortable environment just in time for Christmas:

“We are encouraging our community to come out and do a ‘rovernight,’ which is to just foster a shelter pet for a few nights over the holidays,” Henry says.

You can start the signup process under the “Get Involved” tab at HumaneFW.org or by calling 260-774-0454.