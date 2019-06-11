Fort4Fitness to rename annual Fantasy of Lights 5K/2K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K/2K will have a new name this year.

The annual 5K/2K takes place every November at Franke Park, and the course is illuminated by light displays depicting holiday scenes.

In 2018, 2,758 people participated in the event.

Blue Jacket, Inc. is responsible for the light display set up, which is also known as the “Fantasy of Lights.”

To avoid confusion, Fort4Fitness will be remaining their 5K/2K event, and they’re looking for suggestions. Though, there are a few guidelines:

“Winter” must be included in the name. “Fantasy” can NOT be included in the name. Keep it short.

You can submit your suggestions via this survey, which will remain open until Thursday, June 13th at noon.

This year’s event will take place on November 23rd and 24th.