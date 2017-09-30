Fort4Fitness Final Numbers, 29 states represented

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort4Fitness is in its 10th year in 2017. The races have grown to a total of over 10,000 total participants at times and started with 3,091 in the inaugural year.

The Kids Marathon and Seniors Marathon programs continue to grow with over 1,442 total participants, and the Charity Partner program remains consistent with 32% of participants running or walking for a local cause.

Fort4Fitness 2017 by the numbers:

8,172 – Total number of registered participants in all Fort4Fitness events in 2017 as of 9/28 at 11:30 am (Marathon – 192, Half Marathon – 1,681, 10K – 1,858, 4 Mile Run/Walk – 2,974, Kids Marathon – 1,103, Seniors Marathon – 339)

6,725 – Number of registered participants in Saturday races (Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 4 Mile)

29 – Number of states represented

5,150 (63%) – Number of Fort Wayne residents

60.1% Female / 39.9% Male

37 – Average age of our participants

1,698 (21%) – Participants who tell us Fort4Fitness 2017 is their first road race

5,099 (63%) – Participants who tell us 2017 is their first Fort4Fitness race

1,367 – Number of kids (age 14 & under) participating in one of the Fort4Fitness event

RACE DAY SCHEDULE AND ROAD CLOSURES here.