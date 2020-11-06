Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/6-11/8/20

Food, shopping, and musical theater are all on the agenda for this weekend’s events and activities provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week

Monday, November 2 – Sunday, November 8 • Various Locations

Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting Fort Wayne’s local vegan and vegan-friendly eateries. Choose between dine-in and to-go options from the special, discounted menus.

Mixology

Friday, November 6 • Science Central

At this 21+ event, you’ll be treated to an evening of great food catered by Baker Street, 16

unique cocktails by elite, Fort Wayne, bartenders, and the run of 200+ exhibits, kid-free.

Le Chic Holiday Market

Friday, November 6 – Saturday, November 7 • Memorial Coliseum

Knock out your holiday shopping by browsing the many unique vendors at this Fort Wayne

shopping tradition. Find one-of-a-kind items for everyone on your list.

Miami Indian Heritage Days: Traders Days

Saturday, November 7 • Chief Richardville House

Enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs, plus shop for

traditional crafts, goods, and wares at this free event.

Annie at the Embassy

Wednesday, November 4 – Sunday, November 7 • Embassy Theatre

Follow the beloved story and familiar, fun-filled adventure of little orphan Annie and loveable mutt Sandy, in this charming musical production.