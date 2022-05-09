Fort Wayne’s Mayor Headed To Poland This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will travel to Fort Wayne “sister city” Plock, Poland later this week with several other dignitaries as Mayor Henry and his delegation will arrive in Plock on Thursday and return to Fort Wayne on Sunday. Plock Mayor, Andrzej Nowakowski invited Mayor Henry and a three-person delegation to travel to his city, along with delegations from eight other partner cities, to attend the 23rd European Picnic in order to show solidarity with the Ukrainian nation and moral support to the refugees staying in Plock. In March, the City of Fort Wayne donated $10,000 through Plock to help provide essential needs and housing to Ukrainians who have fled Ukraine and are now living in Plock.