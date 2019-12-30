Fort Wayne’s latest homicide investigation underway

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an shooting that turned deadly early Monday afternoon.

WOWO News has learned that police were dispatched to the area of Colerick Street and Euclid Avenue, which is just east of Anthony Boulevard, on Fort Wayne’s south side where a man was reportedly shot. Police were then re-directed two blocks east of that location to the area of Central Drive and Colerick Street where they found a man unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police are canvassing the area, and are investigating multiple locations around the scene. It’s undetermined as to what, if any, connection the additional locations have to the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released. Police are still searching for a suspect and working to determine a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.