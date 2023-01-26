Fort Wayne’s commitment to public safety continues as construction begins on FWFD’s new Fire Station 14

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department announced today that ground has been broken at the southeast corner of Reed Road and East State Boulevard as construction begins on the new Fire Station 14.

Fire Station 14 is being relocated from its current site on Reed Road, across from Snider High School. The new station will provide easier access to major roadways and much needed space for firefighters, increasing their ability to provide lifesaving service to City residents.

The fire station will also help serve a growing area of the community with three schools nearby and provide for better access to areas the City of Fort Wayne serves in partnership with St. Joseph Township. All of the changes will not impact response times that are currently being met by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

“The new fire station will be a tremendous addition for our firefighters who work so hard each day to protect our community,” said Mayor Henry. “As public safety continues to be a top priority in the City of Fort Wayne, it’s vital to have modern and efficient facilities to assist in providing the best services possible to the public.”

The $4 million investment will feature two full bays and a one-half bay. It will have sleeping quarters to accommodate the firefighters’ 24-hour shifts, a large dining room and kitchen, and a workout room. Station 14 firefighters are expected to move into their new building in October 2023, pending any weather delays.

Witwer Construction Inc. is the general contractor and Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering was the architect.