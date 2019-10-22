Fort Wayne’s 225th birthday is today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is observing a very important birthday today: its own.

The City of Fort Wayne, the second-largest in Indiana and home to more than 267,000 people, was founded on October 22nd, 1794. It was founded under the direction of Revolutionary War general Anthony Wayne near the Miami Tribe’s village of Kekionga and named in his honor.

It’s called the Summit City due to its position at the highest elevation point along the route of the Wabash and Erie Canal. While that canal route is obsolete now, the city still benefits from being at the confluence of three rivers and being within driving distance from eight major cities.