Fort Wayne Zoo’s popular Zoo Halloween reopens Friday for second weekend

The second weekend of the 39th annual Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo gets back underway this Friday, starting at 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

The zoo has plenty of planned activities as well, all starting Friday with “PLUMPkin” Day, where the zoo will display a super-sized pumpkin. Visitors to the zoo have the chance to guess the weight and those who correctly guess the pumpkin’s weight will win a prize.

Saturday is Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp. Interesting name, right? Well, this is the chance for the guests to see how the animals celebrate Halloween with pumpkin treats all day.

Rounding off the weekend on Sunday, it’s Superhero Day at the zoo! Kids will get the chance to meet Star Wars characters from 1:00- 3:00 PM on the Australian Adventures Plaza.

Next weekend, Wild Zoo Halloween will feature Truck & Tractor Weekend!

Extra details can be found at http://kidszoo.org/wild-zoo-halloween/