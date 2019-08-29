Fort Wayne woman to sentenced to 13 years on drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Bronte Milton, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, along with the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In addition to prison time, Milton was sentenced to four years of supervised release.

Court documents report Milton was dealing drugs and operating a drug distribution house in Fort Wayne from October 2017 through March 2018. During a search of her home in March 2018, police found several loaded firearms and distribution quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine.