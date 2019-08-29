Fort Wayne woman survives three-story fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is in the hospital after surviving a three-story fall while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, 19-year-old Caliegh Roberson fell last Saturday from the balcony of a resort where she and her sister, Brooke, were staying.

She suffered broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, fractured hips, a broken wrist and nose, and a split lower lip, but is expected to recover. Doctors are crediting Brooke with saving her sister’s life by getting her back to the U.S. for treatment after they had problems finding it in Mexico.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of medical expenses.