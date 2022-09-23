Fort Wayne woman sentenced to 65 years in 2021 murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a 2021 murder was sentenced to 65 years behind bars.

Valerie Hardiek, 24, was sentenced Friday in the murder of Shelby Vonholdt according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Hardiek shot Vonholdt multiple times back on June 20, 2021 at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street. She was arrested a day later at a gas station in Van Wert after she was accused of walking around with a gun and pointed it at a customer.