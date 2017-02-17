Fort Wayne woman arrested for neglect, drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was arrested today on drug and neglect charges after an 11-day investigation by police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they were first called to Cheryl Staples’ home in the 700 block of Anderson Avenue for a possible drug overdose. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police at the time noticed evidence of drug usage and paraphernalia.

Police returned to her apartment today and found Staples and two elderly adults in need of “significant” care. Police say she was their primary caregiver. The apartment was in disarray and was dirty, with dog feces and urine throughout and almost no edible food.

Staples was arrested on two counts of neglect, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana.

The two elderly adults in the apartment were taken to a local hospital for medical care. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control removed two dogs from the home.