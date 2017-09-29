Fort Wayne woman accused of trying to murder niece arrested in Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk has been arrested in Michigan.

A U.S. Marshals’ Task Force arrested 19-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda on attempted murder charges in Bay City, MI. Prosecutors say she allegedly crushed up enough painkillers to kill an adult, then poured them into the 11-week-old’s bottle. The child wasn’t hurt.

Police say Rodriguez-Miranda was allegedly angry that her brother, his fiance and their daughter had been staying with her and her mother.

Court documents say her mother found text messages in January that her daughter exchanged with her boyfriend. In one, she allegedly describes mixing crushed pills into breast milk for the infant, writing that “I hope she dies.”