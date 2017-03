FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is accused of threatening to shoot her grandson over a loan.

60-year-old Norene Stiles has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

The News-Sentinel reports police were called to her home after she confronted her grandson over money she had loaned him, went into her bedroom, came back with a handgun, and aimed at him.

The boy’s father tackled her to the floor and took away the gun. It was loaded.