Fort Wayne welcomes Afghan refugees as Catholic Charities resettles 60 people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Catholic Charities joined Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and others to provide an update on refugee resettlement efforts following U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne and South Bend Interim CEO Dan Florin noted that the organization is the only Refugee Resettlement Agency in Northeast Indiana. At this time, Catholic Charities have resettled 60 individuals in the Fort Wayne Area, and are committed to up to 75.

“Our Refugee Resettlement program is built upon three pillars,” says Dan Florin. “Those are Case Management, Health Care, and Employment Services, with a goal of economic self-sufficiency within the first three to six months of arrival. Everything we do flows from the core belief in the dignity of the human person. We walk alongside those we serve on their unique journey to self-sufficiency, helping them overcome barriers along the way.”

Mayor Tom Henry is committed to ensuring Fort Wayne is a welcoming city for those forced to flee their home countries.

“Fort Wayne is a recognized leader for demonstrating respect, value, diversity, and inclusion as part of being a welcoming city,” says Henry. “The resettlement process is detailed and organized, and proper vetting protocols have been followed. I’m looking forward to positive outcomes as we invest in the lives of individuals and families.”