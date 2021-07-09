Fort Wayne Weekend Events, Three Rivers Festival highlights for July 9-11th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s all about the Three Rivers Festival this weekend in downtown Fort Wayne. Visit Fort Wayne has a rundown of some of the biggest attractions:

Three Rivers Festival – Concerts

Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 17 • Headwaters Park

The Three Rivers Festival is back! Catch a concert at this downtown-wide celebration with

bands like Here Come the Mummies, Building 429, iconic tribute bands, and more.

Three Rivers Festival – Art in the Park

Saturday, July 10 – Sunday, July 11 • Freimann Square

This two-day, juried fine art show features more than 100 exhibitors and is for everyone from the seasoned art buyer to anyone looking for a unique piece of art or jewelry.

Three Rivers Festival – Downtown Midway

Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 17 • Headwaters Park

Find unique food, jewelry, soaps, clothing, home decor, and more when you shop at the

Emporium! Support local artists and crafters while you shop their innovative goods.

Three Rivers Festival – Downtown Midway

Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 17 • Headwaters Park

As one of the most popular areas during the Festival, the Midway offers carnival amusement rides, attractions, exhibits, and more throughout beautiful Headwaters Park.

Three Rivers Festival – Junk Food Alley

Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 17 • Headwaters Park West

A can’t miss attraction! Indulge in classic, delicious festival food, as well as award-winning

barbeque, and sweet treats from local and national food vendors.

Find a full lineup of Three Rivers Festival events here.