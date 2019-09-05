Fort Wayne weekend events, September 6 – September 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Grabill County Fair – Thursday, September 5 through Saturday, September 7

If you are interested in Amish heritage, good food, shopping, and activities, you may want to check out this annual fair. This fall festival is for all ages!

Admission: Free

Location: 13756 State Street, Grabill, Indiana

Johnnie Mae Farm Stand – Friday, September 6 @ 4-7 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce grown on-site will be available to local residents. Possible items for purchase include collard and mustard greens, oregano, thyme, radishes, tomatoes, sweet corn, zucchini, green beans, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, brussel sprouts, and watermelon.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnnie Mae Farm Stand, 2518 Winter Street

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, September 6 @ 3-8 p.m.

Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Half Pint Alley Nights on the Porch off Calhoun – Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September @ 4-10 p.m.

Come enjoy food, drinks, yard games and music provided by 816 Pint & Slice!

Admission: Free

Location: Pint & Slice, 816 S. Calhoun Street

Jefferson Starship – Friday, September 6 @ 8 p.m.

This band of legends features progressive and psychedelic rock. This band is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Admission: $62.50, $52.50, $42.50, $32.50

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest – Saturday, September 7 @ 2 – 6 p.m.

If you are 21 or older and enjoy craft beer, then this is the festival for you! This festival celebrates locally crafted beers and ciders! Food and entertainment can also be enjoyed throughout the day.

General Admission: $40.00 plus fees and tax

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Art Festival – Saturday, September 7 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 8 @ 12 -5 p.m.

This festival features over 40 local and regional artists. You can enjoy performances by local musicians on Saturday at 6 p.m. after the festival near the center courtyard fountain.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

West Central Home & Garden Tour – Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can tour the historic homes in the city’s West Central Neighborhood! You can also check out the ArtsFest with local arts and craft vendors, delicious food and music.

Admission: $13 advance – $15 days of tour – children 12 and under are free

Location: West Central Neighborhood, 1241 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown – Sunday, September 8 @ 12 – 5 p.m.

You can visit 16 Fort Wayne museums and attractions! You can pick up a free passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location or by clicking here.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown, Fort Wayne, Indiana