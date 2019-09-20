Fort Wayne weekend events, September 20 – September 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 20 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, Children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Johnny Appleseed Festival – Saturday, September 21 – Sunday, September 22

The Johnny Appleseed Festival is returning for its 45th year! Learn about life in the 1800s, food, demonstrations, crafts, antiques, entertainment, farmers market, and more.

Admission: free

Location: Johnny Appleseed Park & Municipal Campground, 1500 E. Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Sweeney Todd– Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22

The Demon Barber from Fleet Street, Sweeney Todd is a musical by Sondheim.

Admission: $33 Adults, $28 Seniors, $20 Youth

Location: Arts United Center, 303 East Main Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Art This Way Art Crawl – Friday, September 20 @ 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Learn about public art in downtown Fort Wayne. This event allows you to walk the alleys filled with murals and lights and watch artists while they work and enjoy live music throughout the city.

Admission: $25 Adults

Location: Caliente Cuban Cafe, 904 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Oktoberfest – Saturday, September 21 @ 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Experience German culture and heritage. Enjoy food, music, entertainment, beer, and more.

Admission: $5 (Adults only after 9 p.m.)

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Pink Droyd – Saturday, September 21 @ 7 p.m.

Pink Droyd is one of the top Pink Floyd tribute bands in the country. The band will be celebrating 40 years of Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall.” This experience brings the look, sound, and feel of this historic album.

Admission: $15 – $39.50

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion,5501 US Hwy 30 West, Fort Wayne, Indiana