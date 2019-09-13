Fort Wayne weekend events, September 13 – September 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 13 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, Children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Ron White – Friday, September 13 @ 8 p.m.

Ron ‘Tater Salad’ White, known as the cigar-smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy group, makes his way back to Fort Wayne with his new stand-up show.

Admission: $39 – $54

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Sweeney Todd– Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 22

The Demon Barber from Fleet Street, Sweeney Todd is a musical by Sondheim.

Admission: $33 Adults, $28 Seniors, $20 Youth

Location: Arts United Center, 303 East Main Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hairball – Friday, September 13 @ 7 p.m.

Hairball is a rock band. This band pays tribute to great bands such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more.

Admission: $20 Advance, $25 Day of, $50 4-pack

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Korea Festival – Saturday, September 14 @ 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

This is a cultural festival is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusiveness through the exchange of Korean culture, food, arts and history in Fort Wayne.

Admission: free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Donut and Pastry Fest – Saturday, September 14 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This is the 1st annual Donut and Pastry Fest in Fort Wayne. Attendees can sample creative donuts, pastries, coffee or adult beverages from around the city. There will also be live music and fun donut-themed activities!

General Admission: $20.00 per voucher (includes 2 donuts, 1 pastry, and 2 beverages)

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana