Fort Wayne weekend events October 4 – 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 20 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, Children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Vera Bradley Foundation: Tickled Pink – Friday, October 4 @ 6 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

This gathering for girlfriends that are age 21 and over, celebrates friendship, health and a shared commitment to finding a cure for breast cancer. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, cocktails and take a sneak peek at the latest Vera Bradley designs!

Admission: Registration is $75 and includes a Vera Bradley gift, food and beverages.

Location: Vera Bradley Design Center, 12420 Stonebridge Road, Roanoke, Indiana

Wind in the Willows– Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 6

The Fort Wayne Youth Theatre presents Wind in the Willows! Check out this adventure in the Wild Woods with Loyal Mole, Cultured Ratty, Mr. Badger and Mr. Toad.

Admission: Adults – $18, Seniors & Children – $12, Group Rate (10+) – $12

Location: Parkview Physicians Group Artslab, 300 East Main Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web – Friday, October 4 through Saturday, October 19 @ 6:15 p.m.

Be sure to check out the opening weekend of Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web! This parody of the detective thriller is a blend of suspense and humor.

Admission: $40 for dinner and show

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Muster in the East – Saturday, October 5 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Old Fort will transform into a border outpost in Europe during the 16th century. Experience civilian and soldier life through demonstrations, food presentations, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fall Bridal Spectacular – Sunday, October 6 @ 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

You will find everything you need to know to plan the perfect wedding. The event will have photographers, florists, venues, hotels, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Conference Center A-E, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fourth Annual Halloween Bash- Saturday, October 5 @ 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

This Halloween trick-or-treat event is open to the public. You will find games, food, train rides, and music. Be sure to dress in your favorite costume.

Admission: Free

Location: Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway, Fort Wayne, Indiana