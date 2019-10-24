Fort Wayne weekend events October 25 – 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 20 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

The Punkin’ Path Display – Friday, October 25 through Sunday, October 27 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out an outdoor Punkin’ Path and enjoy the fall surroundings. The path is decorated with pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, and gnomes!

Admission: Adults $5, children $3 (ages 3 – 17)

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Wild Zoo Halloween 2019 – Friday, October 25 through Sunday, October 27 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out the ‘merry-not-scary’ Halloween at the zoo! You can see all of the zoo animals while you explore the Treat Trails, pick a mini pumpkin to take home, and enjoy many kid-friendly activities.

Admission: $5, $9 with treats, babies 1 and under are free or $4 with treats.

Location: The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Jacksonville Icemen – Friday, October 25 @ 8 p.m.

Check out Fort Wayne Komet Hockey as the Komets take on the Jacksonville Icemen.

Admission: Ticket prices range from $9 to $29

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Jacksonville Icemen – Saturday, October 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

Check out the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen.

Admission: Ticket prices range from $9 to $29

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana