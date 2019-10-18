Fort Wayne weekend events October 18 – 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 20 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, Children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fright Night 2019 – Saturday, October 19 @ 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A day of spook-takular events focused on Halloween. Enjoy many activities around downtown Fort Wayne. Get into your best zombie costume and participate in the “Zombie Walk” in downtown Fort Wayne.

Admission: Low to no cost

Location: Downtown, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Haunted Lantern Tours – Saturday, October 19 @ 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Take a tour of the Old Fort at night by candlelight. A historic interpreter will share tales of encounters with ghosts from the 1800s that reside at the Fort.

Admission: $5 – Children under 9 are free with an adult

Location: The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

DIA Fort Wayne – Saturday, October 19 @ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A Celebration of Life!” Celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Day of the Dead or “Dia de Los Muertos. The event will feature live music, area taco vendors, face painting, games and altar’s with ofrendas (elaborate offerings dedicated to the spirit of the departed).

Admission: Free

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Champions of Magic – Saturday, October 19 @ 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out five world-class illusionists who will present a mind-bending theatrical production. They will present mind reading, close-up magic, and daring large-scale illusions.

Admission: Tickets start at $25. Special Fright Night offer of Buy 1 get 1 50% off by using the code “FRIGHT”

Location: The Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Halloween Spooktacular – Sunday, October 20 @ 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Listen to music from Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Wonder Woman while family-friendly ghosts and goblins converge in costume at this concert of Halloween favorites. Arrive an hour before for pre-concert activities.

Admission: Tickets: $12

Location: Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 East Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Wheeling Nailers – Friday, October 18 @ 8 p.m.

Check out Fort Wayne Komet Hockey as the Komets take on the Wheeling Nailers.

Admission: Ticket prices range from $9 to $29

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo Walleye – Saturday, October 19 @ 7:30 p.m.

Check out the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Toledo Walleye a home

Admission: Ticket prices range from $9 to $29

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana