Fort Wayne weekend events October 11-13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 20 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, Children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hobnobben Film Festival – Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13

This event is for film lovers, filmmakers, and casual film consumers.

Admission: All-access three-day pass: $45, adult single screening: $10, children, seniors, & students: $5

Location: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Rudy in Concert– Saturday, October 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Catch the classic movie about Notre Dame Football’s star Rudy on the big screen with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic playing the movie score live.

Admission: $15 – $80

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web – Friday, October 4 through Saturday, October 19 @ 6:15 p.m.

Be sure to check out the opening weekend of Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web! This parody of the detective thriller is a blend of suspense and humor.

Admission: $40 for dinner and show

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Brickworld – Saturday, October 12 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Experience LEGO fun with the entire family. Check out intricate LEGO creations and interactive activities including fighting robots, play areas and more!

Admission: General Admission: $11, military member/first responders: $8, kids 3 & under: free

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Pumpkin Train – Saturday, October 12 @ 9 a.m. and Sunday, October 13 @ 3p.m.

Check out a 15-minute train ride on a historic and heated caboose. You can also pick out your own pumpkin to take home.

Admission: Tickets: $7

Location: Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, 15808 Edgerton, New Haven, Indiana

Mac & Cheese Festival – Saturday, October 12 @ 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Eat unlimited mac & cheese samples from local vendors, a cash bar, live music, and more. The event supports Community Harvest Food Bank’s efforts to relieve hunger.

Admission: Adults: $25, children: $10, children 12 & under: free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Wild Zoo Halloween – Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13

This is the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s 41 annual Wild Zoo Halloween. Check out your favorite zoo animals, family fun, tasty treats, free carousel rides, and a family fun concert.

Admission: $5, with treats: $9, babies 1 & under: free, babies 1 & under with treats: $4

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana