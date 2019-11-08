Fort Wayne weekend events November 8 – November 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Fort Wayne Village Marketplace – Friday, November 8 @ 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 9 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are in the mood to do some holiday shopping, check out the Fort Wayne Village Marketplace. Local stores will all be gathered in one place for you to shop. You will find things like fashion, home decorations, holiday items, jewelry, designers, children’s gifts, beauty items, food and beverage, homemade goods, local artisans, and more.

Admission: Adults $5, children 12 & younger are free

Location: SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse, 3946 Ice Way, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Mad Ants – Friday, November 8 through @ 7 p.m.

Basketball season is here! The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will be taking on the Lakeland Magic in their home opener game!

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Mad Ants – Friday, November 9 through @ 7 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will be taking on the Long Island Nets in at home.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 live! – Friday, November 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 will be at the Embassy Theatre for a new live stage show. The event will feature the show’s original host, Joel Hodgson.

Admission: Ticket prices start at $25

Location: The Embassy Theatre, 125 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Violins of Hope – Saturday, November 9 through Sunday, December 1

The Violins of Hope – Strings of the Holocaust is an exhibition of instruments that survived long, dangerous journeys of the Holocaust.

Admission: Free

Location: University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts, 2701 Spring Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

The Sound of Music – Friday, November through Sunday, November 10

Check out The Sound of Music, a classic musical written by Rodgers & Hammerstein and performed live by the University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Location: University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

The Annual Veterans Day Parade – Saturday, November 9 @ 11 a.m.

Support your veterans by attending the annual Veterans Day Parade on Parnell Avenue. The parade will begin at the intersection of State Boulevard and Parnells Avenue and will travel north to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum where there will be a ceremony immediately following in Memorial Hall.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana