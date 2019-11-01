Fort Wayne weekend events November 1 – 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Old Fort Cluster Dog Show – Thursday, October 31 through Sunday, November 3 @ 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are a fan of man’s best friend, you may want to check out this four-day long show that features more than 170 dog breeds. The event will have close to 5000 participants for the weekend. Many of the dogs in the show are making their way to the Westminster Dog Show!

Admission: Adults $5, children 11 & younger are free with a dog food donation

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Miami Indian Heritage Days – Saturday, November 2 through Sunday, November 3 @ 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs during Traders Days. The event features traditional Miami and regional tribes’ crafts, goods and wares.

Admission: Adults $7, youth & seniors $5, children 2 & under and History Center members are free

Location: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Trees Trail Challenge – Sunday, November 3 @ 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out the family-friendly race/walk/run event! Attendees can explore the trails, trees, and enjoy nature on the 2-mile hike or the 4-mile and 10-mile trail races.

Admission: 10-mile $35, 4-mile $30, 2 or 4-mile fun run for family of 4 $40

Location: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Tony Bennett: “I Left My Heart” Tour – Sunday, November 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

The music Icon and 19-time Grammy Award winner will be in the Fort to an epic performance! His daughter, Antonia, will open the show for him.

Admission: Ticket prices $50 – $75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Florida Everblades – Friday, November 1 @ 8:05 p.m.

Check out Fort Wayne Komet Hockey as the Komets take on the Florida Everblades. It is night one of Military Appreciation Weekend. The Komets will be sporting military-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit local charities.

Admission: Ticket prices range from $9 to $29, all military, active duty, and veterans can take advantage of a BOGO ticket offer with their Military I.D.

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Indy Fuel – Saturday, November 2 @ 7:35 p.m.

Check out the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Indy Fuel. It is also Military Appreciation Weekend and the Komets will be dawning special military-themed jerseys. Those jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit local charities.

Admission: Ticket prices range from $9 to $29, all military, active duty, and veterans can take advantage of a BOGO ticket offer with their Military I.D.

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana