Fort Wayne weekend events, May 31 – June 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, May 31 @ 3-8 p.m.

Every Friday, rain or shine, May through October. Stop by and check out all the vendors have to offer, including pies, teas, gluten free goodies and fresh produce!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, May 31 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy the outdoors this Friday by attending a TinCaps baseball game at Parkview Field! This event is fun for the whole family. Other weekend games will take place on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic – Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

The annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic® gathers more than 2,500 guests, players and volunteers for a beautiful sporting event of golf, yoga and pickleball to raise funds for breast cancer research. Pick one event…or participate in all three, and then attend the Celebration Dinner. Click here for the schedule of events.

Admission: $35-$275 (price varies per event)

Location: Sycamore Hills Golf Club, 11836 Covington Road

Arab Fest Fort Wayne – Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

The 5th annual Arab Fest will take place in downtown Fort Wayne this weekend. This year, there will be live music, camel rides, a market with vendors, dancing and food!

Admission: Free

Location: Headwaters Park Pavilions, 333 S. Clinton Street

Hurshtown 50th Anniversary Celebration & Family Fishing Derby – Saturday, June 1 @ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

No fishing licenses are required for anyone to participate. And there’s more than just fishing. Enjoy foot darts, foot golf, slackline, nine square in the air, and the infamous BUBBLE MACHINE. Free kayaking and rowing will also be available.

Admission: $4 per vehicle

Location: Hurshtown Reservoir, 16000 Roth Road (Grabill)

Fort Wayne’s Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, June 1 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr streets

Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle – Saturday, June 1 @ 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The 8th annual Spring Cycle features a variety of tour distances so people of all ages and skill levels can participate! Tour distances include approximately 10, 20, 35 and 45 mile rides, plus a Metric Century 100K (62+ miles). Following the ride, enjoy fun family activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and the Spring Cycle Expo, featuring several local fitness-related vendors.

Admission: $15 Children, $45 Adults

Location: Arts Campus, 300 E. Main Street

Le Tour de Fort – Saturday, June 1 @ Noon – 7 p.m.

This bicycle-pub crawl allows adults to drink responsibly for a good cause. Le Tour de Fort is not a race, contest or competition. This is a social event. A portion of the day’s proceeds go toward the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #40, as well as Shepherd’s House and the Veterans National Memorial Shrine. This event is 21+.

Admission: $35-$40

Location: Pick up your packet/t-shirt at USF Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry Street

Open Acoustic Jam – Saturday, June 1 @ 5-8 p.m.

The Open Acoustic Jam is open to all skill levels, and guitarists of all ages are encouraged to attend. Hangout, exchange ideas, share songs and have fun! This event is kid-friendly.

Admission: Free

Location: Sweetwater Sound, US Highway 30 West

Comedy Night with Mario Tory – Saturday, June 1 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Mario Tory began his comedy career in the famous Uptown Comedy Corner. After showcasing his skills and experiencing the stage, he knew he had found his niche. He began involving himself in every open mic night and comedy club he could grasp. Mario is currently the Saturday night host at the Uptown Comedy Corner in Atlanta. He also hosts a weekly Thursday Night Phat Comedy Show.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Heimatabend (social evening) Choral Concert and Dinner – Sunday, June 2 @ 4:30-7 p.m.

“Celebrating 150 years of German Culture through Song”, the Ft. Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor presents its annual free Choral Concert with a live band, directed by Thomas Remenschneider, followed by dinner of Kasseler Rippchen (smoked pork chops) and all the trimmings at the Park Edelweiss clubhouse.

Admission: $12 Adults, $6 Children

Location: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive