Fort Wayne weekend events, May 3 – 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Tapestry: A Day for Women featuring Elizabeth Vargas – Friday, May 3 @ 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate the fabric of women in a day of inspiration, renewal, and education for women in all stages of life while raising funds for scholarships at Purdue University Fort Wayne. As an award-winning anchor and correspondent, Elizabeth Vargas has traveled the world covering breaking news stories, reporting in-depth investigations, and conducting newsmaker interviews.

Admission: $75

Location: Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard

Peg-Perego Spring Sale – Friday, May 3 @ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 4 @ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Since 1949, Peg Perego has manufactured ride-on vehicles, baby items, and more! Three days of amazing deals on Peg Perego products! The sale will offer discounts on select baby products and Children’s Ride-on Vehicles.

Admission: Free

Location: Peg-Perego Company Store, 3625 Independence Drive

Spring Spectacular – Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Satek Winery Spring Spectacular is a once-a-year wine sale with select wines being substantially marked down. If you need a graduation gift, a Kentucky Derby libation, a Cinco de Mayo changeup, a jump on Mother’s Day or just need to stock your wine rack, this is for you.

Admission: Free

Location: Satek Winery, 6208 N. Van Guilder Road (Fremont, IN)

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, May 3 @ 7:05 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne TinCaps this Friday at Parkview Field! This event is fun for the whole family. There are great food choices – from traditional ballpark fare to light, healthy options. There are kid-friendly activities and more!

Admission: Starts at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

The Great American Clean Up – Saturday, May 4 @ 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program that Fort Wayne has participated in for over 20 years. It is a time whenwe can show our community pride by lending a hand to clean up littered roadsides, parks, trails and river ways. The City provides groups with garbage bags, gloves, and T-shirts. After the work is done, a volunteer celebration with food, drinks, prizes and live entertainment is held at Headwaters West from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Area Home Schools Resource Center – Saturday, May 4 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s a great opportunity to get a hands-on look at curricula, to attend workshops targeted to your homeschooling needs, and to talk with other homeschoolers. The Exhibit Hall features booths filled with both curricular and extracurricular materials. Featured speakers and vendors will offer homeschooling workshops throughout the day.

Admission: $5 Adults and Teens, $2 Children (ages 3-12)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Muster on the St. Marys: A Timeline Event – Saturday, May 4 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 5 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to talk with Dr. Benjamin Franklin? Do you know what weapons the army in the medieval era used? What were the French Settlers like when they inhabited this area? Historical re-enactors representing times from the early Vikings through the WWII converge on Fort Wayne’s Historic Old Fort. Demonstrations will be given on period cooking, gardening, military life, and much more spanning up to 2000 years.

Admission: Free

Location: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience – Saturday, May 4 @ 8 p.m.

As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who’s Bad has awed even the skeptics, selling out nearly 50 venues in the United Kingdom including London’s O2 in December of 2010, the venue where the King of Pop was slated to end his career with a 50-show “This Is It” concert series.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Comedy Night with Dobie Maxwell – Saturday, May 4 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Dobie Maxwell is one of the top touring comedians in North America. His slick ranting style has earned him a loyal and growing fan base, and his knack for saying what a lot of people think has kept him constantly booked from coast to coast. Event is 21+.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day of show (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 day of show (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Sunday, May 5 @ 1:05 p.m.

Enjoy at Sunday ball game at Parkview Field! Fun for the whole family.

Admission: Starts at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street