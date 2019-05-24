Fort Wayne weekend events, May 24 – 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, May 24 @ 3-8 p.m.

Enjoy the historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market every Friday, rain or shine, May through October. Shop among delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, fresh produce and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Fort Wayne Ballet, Too – Friday, May 24 @ 7 p.m.

Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for their last free performance this season.

Admission: Free

Location: Freimann Square, 300 E. Main Street

Watch Fire – Friday, May 24 @ 9 p.m. – Midnight

The Watch Fire is an annual tradition that has been held at the Shrine Complex for a number of years. It served as a beacon for lost and wounded troops to make it back to their fellow brothers in arms.

Admission: Free

Location: Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O Day Road

Fort Wayne Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, May 25 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more. Check out FtWaynesFarmersMarket.com for a full list of vendors.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr streets

Dwight Yoakam – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, May 25 @ 6:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam joins master storyteller Steve Earle and The Dukes with American original Junior Brown.

Admission: $49-$129

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Comedy Night with Nikki Carr – Saturday, May 25 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Nikki Carr is a 21-year veteran of the Comedy World. She has performed all over the world, including a great many shows for our troops in Kuwait, Baghdad, Iraq and at Commands all over the US.

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door (7:15 show); $25 in advance, $30 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Nita Strauss at The Club Room at The Clyde – Saturday, May 25 @ 10 p.m.

Through obsession, dedication and sheer hard work, Los Angeles-born guitarist, Nita Strauss, is a force to be reckoned with. All ages are welcome. This show is suited for fans of Heavy Metal and Hard Rock.

Admission: $20

Location: The Club Room, 1808 Bluffton Road

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony – Monday, May 27 @ 11 a.m.

The public is invited to support the Allen County Council of Veterans during the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The parade begins at the corner of Parnell Avenue and State Boulevard at approximately 11:00 a.m. It follows Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum. Bring a lawn chair and support our community. After the parade, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony just outside of the Coliseum’s Memorial Hall at the Veteran’s Plaza.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue