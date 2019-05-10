Fort Wayne weekend events, May 10 – 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Visitors Center Open House – Friday, May 10 @ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Swing by the Visitors Center to meet the staff and see what they’re promoting in Fort Wayne this year. You can also enjoy sweet treats, spin the wheel to win Fort Wayne prizes, and find special deals on local merchandise. The Visitors Center is pet-friendly, too! They’re serving up free treats to the first 10 pups through the door.

Admission: Free

Location: Visit Fort Wayne, 927 S. Harrison Street

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, May 10 @ 3-8 p.m.

Every Friday, rain or shine, May thru October. Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

The Philmore on Broadway Supper Night Club – Friday, May 10 @ 6-10:30 p.m.

Enjoy a full-screen movie presentation of “Singin’ in The Rain”, featuring Fort Wayne Dance Collective performing live and interactive dance experiences with the on-screen musical numbers. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with a 3-course dinner featuring salad, entree and dessert. The movie/performance is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission: $45

Location: The Philmore on Broadway, 2441 Broadway

Arena Dinner Theatre: Pippin – Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 @ 6:15 p.m.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power.

Admission: $40 (includes dinner and show)

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill Street

Fort Wayne Music Festival – Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11

The Fort Wayne Music Festival returns to Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne! Enjoy Country Jam and Rock on the River. Acts, events, special remotes and much more!

Admission: $20-$40

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Pink Ribbon Run – Saturday, May 11 @ 9-11 a.m.

The 6th Annual Pink Ribbon Run is a 4-mile run & 2-mile walk at the Lutheran Hospital Campus. All proceeds benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Admission: $25 (4-mile run), $15 (2-mile walk)

Location: Lutheran Hospital Campus, 7836 W. Jefferson Boulevard

AIDS Walk 2019 – “What’s Your Story?” – Saturday, May 11 @ 10 a.m. – Noon

Attend the Registration Celebration at Parkview Field starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy music, snack on light morning refreshments, pick up a free AIDS Walk 2019 t-shirt, visit the informational tables of local organizations, learn your story from the onsite fortune teller, hear from the mayor and more before the Walk kicks off shortly after 11 a.m. All donations directly benefit Client Services of the Positive Resource Connection.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

2019 disAbilities Expo – Saturday, May 11 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Expo is also filled with fun and entertaining activities, spectacular adaptive sports exhibitions, musical groups, and special guests making a difference in the disability world. Whether you are an individual with a disability, a family member, friend, caregiver or professional, the disAbilities Expo exists to support your needs.

Admission: Free (Coliseum parking is $6)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Civic Theatre: Mamma Mia! – Saturday, May 11 @ 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Combined with the story telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship is an unforgettable show.

Admission: $17-$30

Location: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, 303 E. Main Street

Gentlemen’s Mustard Party at Three Rivers Distilling – Saturday, May 11 @ 3-5 p.m.

This 21+ event includes food stations, tasting stations and free swag!

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Location: Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace Street

ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – Saturday, May 11 @ 7 p.m.

ZoSo – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. Each band member has been carefully selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of their Led Zeppelin counterparts.

Admission: $15 in advance, $18 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Comedy Night with Pat Goodwin – Saturday, May 11 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Pat ﬁrst got national airplay with the holiday classic he crafted with his brothers James and Jack called, “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas” from the album Reindeer Games. After that, it wasn’t long before Goodwin’s talents were being used on radio morning shows.

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door (7:15 show); $25 in advance, $30 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience – Saturday, May 11 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

This multimedia concert celebrates the ingenious musical legacy of George and Ira Gershwin, including their most popular songs such as “I Got Rhythm”, “‘S Wonderful”, “They Can’t Take That Away From Me”, “Summertime”, as well as George Gershwin’s masterpiece, “Rhapsody in Blue”.

Admission: $21.75-$75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Kansas – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, May 11 @ 8 p.m.

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

Admission: $41.50-$96.50

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – Sunday, May 12 @ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Come celebrate Mom with a delicious brunch at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. In addition to brunch, each meal package includes 4 tokens for rides and animal experiences. Please note Zoo admission is not included and can be purchased separately. Click here for the menu.

Admission: $20

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Mother’s Day Downtown – Sunday, May 12 @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mother’s Day Downtown (Spring Trolley Shopping) is a day to explore unique gift shops in Fort Wayne. Ride the trolley between locations.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne

The Art Market: Spring Edition – Sunday, May 12 @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Art Market is a curated marketplace featuring the best in contemporary craft and handmade goods. On this Mother’s Day, celebrate your mom with a day of shopping small and local. Spruce up your home for spring with one of a kind items from 18 regional artisans!

Admission: Free

Location: Artlink Gallery, 300 E. Main Street

Shining River – Sunday, May 12 @ 2-4 p.m.

Shafer Mahoney’s “Shining River” for flute and harp opens this varied program curated for Freimann Series audiences by musicians of the Philharmonic. Bruckner’s lovely C minor string quartet wasn’t discovered until 55 years after his death and was first performed in 1951.

Admission: $29

Location: Rhinehart Recital Hall, 2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard