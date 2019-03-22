Fort Wayne weekend events, March 22 – 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale – Friday, March 22 @ 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 @ 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You will find 35,000 sq. ft. packed with Newborn-Junior sized clothing for boys and girls, plus: shoes, toys, movies, décor, bikes, books and everything in between.

Admission: $10 Friday, Free both Saturday and Sunday

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

“Cinderella” – Presented by Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Ballet – Friday, March 22 @ 7:30-9:15 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 @ 2:30-4:25 p.m. and 7:30-9:15 p.m.; Sunday, March 24 @ 2:30-4:15 p.m.

A wicked stepmother and two jealous stepsisters keep poor Cinderella in rags and make her do all the house work. One day a special invitation arrives: a royal ball! Will she escape the wrath of he stepmother and sisters and find true love?

Admission: $15-$40

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Seussical – Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 @ 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 24 @ 2 p.m.

Based on the books by Dr. Seuss, “Seussical” brings audience’s imaginations to life as The Cat in the Hat leads the journey of Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and the sweet little boy, Jojo, who is constantly in trouble for thinking too many “thinks!”

Admission: $17 Adults, $15 Seniors (65+) and Children

Location: USF Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Cincinnati Cyclones – Friday, March 22 @ 8 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones this Friday night!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Cinderella Dress Day 2018 – Saturday, March 23 @ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Young women’s health fair and prom give away. Included: health and wellness booths and stage events, prom dresses, jewelry, support wear, purses, shoes, wraps, hair and makeup demonstrations & on site application, seamstresses on site. Prom prizes.

Admission: Free

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Shipshewana on the Road – Saturday, March 23 @ 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 24 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else.

Admission: $5

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Expo II and III, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Fort Wayne Ballet’s Glass Slipper Party – Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 @ 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Join the dancers of Cinderella immediately following each weekend matinee for festive holiday treats and fun photo opportunities!

Admission: $8

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Fort Wayne Derby Girls Game 3 – Saturday, March 23 @ 5 p.m.

FWDG will host Flint Roller Derby for Fort Wayne’s third game of the 2019 home season. Admission supports the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

Admission: $12 Adults, $9 Seniors/Military/Students, $7 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Drive – Saturday, March 23 @ 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this Saturday as they take on the Grand Rapids Drive.

Admission: $9-$79

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Mega 80’s with Casual Friday – 80’s vs. 90’s Prom at The Clyde – Saturday, March 23 @ 7 p.m.

This is not your average throwback party! The Clyde is hosting an 80’s vs. 90’s prom with prizes for best dressed and trivia contest winners! KENNY ЯEDD and Travis Walker will be your hosts for the evening!

Admission: $10 in advance, $15 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Comedy Night with Brent Terhune – Saturday, March 23 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Characters, voices, one liners, and time-tested monologues- Brent Terhune is the embodiment of all these things. Brent is a writer for the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. He’s been featured on Fox’s “Laughs” and his debut comedy album went all the way to #1 on the iTunes charts.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street