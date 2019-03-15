Fort Wayne weekend events, March 15 – 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships – Friday, March 15 @ 6 and 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 16 @ 4:30 and 7 p.m.

The tournament is a 61-team single-elimination tourney, with teams advancing from four regionals, to the semifinals and finals in Fort Wayne.

Admission: $15.50-$26 Adults, $10.50-$16 Students/Seniors/Military

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Arena Dinner Theatre: A Comedy of Tenors – Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 @ 6:15 p.m.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

Admission: $40 for dinner and show

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill Street

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour – Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 @ 7:30 p.m.

Come witness the destruction of the Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour that includes monster trucks, freestyle motorcross, lawn mower racing, demolition derby, tuff trucks and more.

Admission: $12-$42

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Expos I-III, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Firefighters Get Green Fest – Saturday, March 16 @ 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Get Green Fest is Fort Wayne’s only family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival. The event, held in downtown Fort Wayne, is hosted by the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne, 924 W. Main Street

FAME Festival – Saturday, March 16 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 17 @ 12-5 p.m.

The Fort Wayne FAME Festival hosts over 6,500 pieces of children’s artwork and has over 2000 children performing in music, dance and drama. There is the FAMEous Imaginarium with over 15 make-and- take art projects.

Admission: $5 Adults, free for children younger than 18

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Winter Uncorked: Blue Pluto – Saturday, March 16 @ 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attend a wine tasting with live music this Saturday at Two EE’s Winery on their heated, covered patio. Tastings end at 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: Two EE’s Winery, 6808 North US 24 E (Huntington, Indiana)

Comedy Night with Caszel Williams – Saturday, March 16 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Memphis TN native Caszel Williams has been a fixture since 1996. His comedy career began on a dare from a co-worker who thought he was funny and bet him $50 that he wouldn’t go on stage and enter the open mic contest. He won the contest and the rush of being free on stage was addictive.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Beethoven’s 9th: An Ode to Joy – Saturday, March 16 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Beethoven’s 9th has inspired audiences with its monumental scale, intensive technical demands, and the utopian idealism of its “Ode To Joy”. It is stunningly paired with American composer John Adams’ musical commemoration of the victims of 9/11, a work described as “a place where you can go and be alone with your thoughts and emotions.”

Admission: $55-$75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Music + Mixology – Saturday, March 16 @ 7:30-11:59 p.m.

An event that brings young professionals together for two of the best things in life . . . fantastic music and delicious drinks. Begin your evening by joining us at the Embassy Theatre for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s performance of the Masterworks Series: Beethoven’s 9th: An Ode to Joy . After the concert, make the short walk just down the street for a gathering at Fort Wayne’s best wine and tapas joint, Copper Spoon (formerly Wine Down).

Admission: $30

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

St. Patrick’s Day at JK O’Donnell’s – Sunday, March 17 @ 11 a.m.

It’s not every year you get to celebrate two days in a row! The pub will be open on Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Soltre will be playing from 2-5 p.m. 21+.

Admission: N/A

Location: JK O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House, 121 W. Wayne Street

Whitey Morgan – Sunday, March 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

The history of country music has no shortage of characters hit by hard luck: the hard-working man who can’t seem to make ends meet, the heart-of-gold drunk who just can’t seem to put down the bottle, the woman who wants to do right but ends up, time and again, doing wrong. In the case of Whitey Morgan, those characters — the drinker, the troublemaker, the struggling, hard-working man — all seem arrestingly real.

Admission: $25 General Admission, $75 VIP

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road